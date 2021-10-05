Digimon Ghost Game Preview Teases Spooky Mummy Fight

Digimon Ghost Game is teasing a spooky fight with a mummy coming to the anime in the second episode! Toei Animation and Bandai recently brought their 20th Anniversary Digimon Adventure reboot series to an end with the rest of the Summer 2021 anime slate, and with that ending comes the next major entry in the franchise. Going in a completely new direction compared to the reboot, Digimon Ghost Game introduced a brand new protagonist, Hiro Amanokawa, and his own partner Digimon, Gammamon. But most importantly, it introduced a spooky new take on the franchise’s digital monsters.

It was revealed in the first episode, that the digital monsters seen these time around are being viewed as hologram like ghosts that are interfering with the human world. Taking the franchise in a horror filled new direction with this premiere, it seems like the second episode will be continuing this trend as Hiro and Gammamon are going to be facing off against a spooky Mummy monster ghost, Mummymon, in a museum by the looks of the preview for the next episode. You can check out the preview for Episode 2 of the series below from Toei Animation’s official YouTube account.

Digimon Ghost Game Episode 2 is titled “The Mystery of the Museum” and the synopsis for the episode further teases Hiro and Gammamon spooky adventure as such, “After hearing a rumor about a mysterious phenomenon where a mummy on display at a museum comes to life at night, wraps people up in bandages and kidnaps them, Hiro and Gammamon head to the museum.” But like the first episode, there’s a lot more mystery there’s no real way to guess what could be coming in this original series.

Digimon Ghost Game introduced fans to a world several years in the future where hologram displays are commonplace, and it used that to introduce the idea of Digimon blending with the real world through these holograms. Except they’re being perceived as ghosts. So unlike the other series, it seems most of the action here will be in the real world, and will feature all new Digivices, Digimon evolutions, and DigiDestined that we’ll see added over the course of this new series’ run!

If you wanted to check out Digimon Ghost Game, you can now find the series streaming on Crunchyroll! What did you think of the premiere? What are you hoping to see in the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!