Digimon: Ghost Game Reveals Final Episode Titles

It seems the final days of Digimon: Ghost Game are on the horizon. The series has entertained fans for more than a year now, but of course, the Digimon IP is always looking to new horizons. That is why the series' latest anime will end next month, and we've just learned the titles of its final episodes.

The update comes from a recent TV guide update in Japan for those curious. Digimon: Ghost Game just confirmed when its final episode will air, and most importantly, we know the titles of its final two episodes.

The first title goes to episode 66 which will be called "The Jet-Black Dragon of Destruction" which sounds ominous to say the least. This big episode will go live on March 19th, and the series finale will follow the next week on March 26th.

As for its title? Well, episode 67 is sticking with its terrifying names for this finale. Digimon: Ghost Game will cap off with "The Devourer of All", so you can expect big things to come from this thrilling Digimon anime.

If you are not familiar with Digimon: Ghost Game, you should know the anime kicked off in October 2021 to solid reviews. The series, which is overseen by Toei Animation, follows a young boy named Hiro Amanokawa as he navigates school filled with ghost gossip. Things get wild for our hero when he discovers an old Digivice V that allows him to see Digimon, and he meets his partner Gammamon.

However, in this spooky anime, Hiro finds himself facing off with the worst sort of monsters. The Digimon he meets are all specters of some sort, and these hologram ghosts seem to have an awful plot in mind. It falls to Hiro and Gammamon to take out these ghosts with their friends. And in a few weeks, we will see how these partners end their scary journey.

