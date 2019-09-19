Print Digimon’s Kabuterimon With This Impressive Fan-Made File

Kabuterimon stands as a digital monster that really goes a long way into showing the difference between the Digimon franchise and the Pokemon one. The large insectoid creature, playing a prominent role in the first Digimon anime series of Digimon Adventure, appears alongside the young boy Izzy and is the “Champion” form of Tentomon. While looking at this large monster, you would assume at first that it was something out of a horror movie rather than an anime series that is skewed toward a younger audience, but the digital monsters manage to turn expectations on their ear. Now, one Digi-Fan has created an amazing file to go along with this large fanged beast.

Reddit User NicolasPertini shared the fan-made file that brings a much more detailed version of the “Champion” digital monster to eager Digi-fans on both Reddit itself and the world over, capturing its unsettling appearance to a tee:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned earlier, Kabuterimon originally appeared in the first Digimon anime series, proving to be an essential part of the Digi-Destined’s adventures. The creature itself certainly seems imposing but has a strong relationship with its master, with most of its attacks being based around electrical moves rather than vicious physical ones.

With the Digi-Destined returning once again, after their original anime series and numerous feature length films, next year with the release of Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, it’s pretty much a guarantee that Tentomon, and its evolutionary form, will be returning along with a much older Izzy as the digital monsters re-unite with their masters for one more adventure.

What do you think of this new Digimon print file that gives a much more detailed interpretation of Kabuterimon? What is your favorite digital monster associated with the Digi-Destined? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and digital monsters!

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.