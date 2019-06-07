Digimon Lady Devimon Gets Sultry Cosplay

Digimon: Digital Monsters tends to vary from its “Monster anime brethren” in a number of different ways. For example, Digimon varies from Pokemon not just in the fact that its monsters are digitally created, but also with the series’ creature designs overall. While a number of the monsters tend to look bestial in nature, some Digimon skew a tad more toward having human attributes. Such is the case with the nefarious Digimon, Lady Devimon, that one cosplayed brought to life with startling accuracy.

Reddit User JRom33 brought the character to life with a costume that manages to encapsulate the horror and menace of Lady Devimon to a tee:

As if it wasn’t readily apparent from looking at her, Lady Devimon is an evil Digimon in every appearance she has made, whether it be in the anime, manga, or video game series of the franchise. This particular Digimon may seem somewhat similar to the digital monster, Angewomon, and it should as it is the “fallen” version of this character. Her first apperance was as an enemy to the Digi-Destined in the original anime series, Digimon Adventure. Here, she was an underling of the antagonist of this season, Piemon.

One of the stronger Digimon available, Lady Devimon, holds the status of Ultimate and is a worthwhile addition to a player’s roster in any of the Digimon video games. As mentioned earlier, Lady Devimon helps to display some of the major differences between the digital monsters and their Pokemon “cousins”. Digimon can have distinct affinities toward good or evil and aren’t predominantly ordered by their “trainers” to take action. There’s also little to no examples to be found of Digimon participating in tournaments, as most of the stakes of the series revolve around worldwide threats.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.