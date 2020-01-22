Wicked Digimon Cosplay Brings LadyDevimon to Life

Now that Bandai and Toei Animation’s Digimon franchise has crossed over the 20 year mark, it has tons of different anime series under its belt. New characters were introduced each season with their own sets of digital monster partners and villains to fight, but there were a few favorites that managed to stick around for more than one season. Many of them made an impact with these multiple appearances, but few have managed to stick in fans’ minds as much as LadyDevimon, the polar opposite of the fan-favorite Angewomon.

LadyDevimon has shown up a couple of times over the course of the anime series in Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, and Digimon Fusion in a much smaller capacity, and although the villainess’ appearances were brief she was pretty memorable for design alone. Perhaps it’s because she’s an “evil” variant of another favorite, but the franchise can’t seem to get enough of her.

It could also be a result of all of the fun little details that go into her look that really shine through with cosplay. Artist @kirapuuh (who you can find on Instagram here) has shared a cool close-up look at all of LadyDevimon’s best features that make the Digimon more than just an Angewomon clone. Check it out below:

Because of LadyDevimon’s many appearances in the past, there’s a high probably that she will show up in the future of the anime too! Bandai and Toei Animation recently confirmed that there is a new Digimon anime series in the works that will reboot the events of the original Digimon Adventure series. Details are still coming out as to how much it will change from that original story, so a new appearance from this classic villain is still on the table!

Digimon Adventure: will premiere in Japan later this April, but there’s currently no confirmation of an English language release as of this writing. Hoping to see LadyDevimon again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan. Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing for Toei Animation, Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.