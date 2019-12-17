Digimon: Last Evolution Releases Emotional New Trailer

It seems like fans are about to witness Tai’s final journey with Agumon. This year, fans have patiently awaited new information about Digimon: Last Evolution. The film promises to wrap the story which Digimon Adventure Tri. laid out as the DigiDestined turn into adults. Thanks to a new trailer, fans can get a better look at the movie, and the emotional reel will hit fans right in the feelings.

Recently, Toei Animation posted the new trailer which reveals tons of new footage from Digimon: Last Evolution. The film, which will debut in 2020, kicks off the new trailer with a glance at Tai. The hero has gone from being a small boy to an adult ready for the working world. All of his friends have grown older, but their age now threatens them in an unexpected way.

The trailer reveals the DigiDestined will have to abandon their Digimon as they become adults, and the thought sits poorly with everyone. From Tai to Matt, they rage against the idea, but the heroes will not go down so easily.

As the trailer goes on, fans learn a new Digimon is causing havoc, so the plot of Digimon: Last Evolution will have lots to juggle. Now, audiences are eager to see how this so-called final venture will hold up for Tai and whether the hero can save his partnership with Agumon after all.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, and Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor.