MAPPA’s Hit Isekai Reveals Season 2 Release Date and Trailer

While fans may best know MAPPA for shonen sensations such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man, to name a few, unbeknownst to many, the studio has also dipped its toes into the isekai genre. Studio MAPPA blew viewers away with their unexpected hit adaptation of Ren Eguchi’s Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill in 2023, and nearly two years later, the series is finally returning for Season 2 this Fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill was confirmed via an announcement on the anime’s socials back in December 2024, and now the series’ X account has finally confirmed a release window for the same. A recent post on the anime’s official X handle revealed that Season 2 of Campfire Cooking in Another World will be released in October 2025, airing on TV Tokyo in Japan, with Crunchyroll bringing the series to fans elsewhere around the globe. The announcement was also accompanied by an all-new full-length trailer for Season 2, which notably introduces Mukohda’s new upcoming familiar, Dora-chan.

Campfire Cooking in Another World Hypes Season 2 With New Poster and Trailer

Besides the newly revealed October release window, Campfire Cooking in Another World has also released a new poster for Season 2 featuring the series’ protagonist, Tsuyoshi Mukohda, happily chowing down on a delicious-looking meal with a pair of chopsticks. Yuma Uchida, who previously voiced Mukohda in Season 1, will be reprising his role in the upcoming installment, as will Satoshi Hino, who voices Fel, and Hina Kino, who voices everyone’s favorite slime, Sui.

Joining their ranks will be Ayumu Murase, the voice of Hinata from Haikyu and Iruma from Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun, who will serve as the voice of Dora-chan, the pixie dragon introduced in the new teaser video. Dora-chan is expected to become Mukohda’s newest familiar in Season 2 and is easily the biggest highlight of the new trailer.

That said, things are also getting interesting on the production side of things for Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, as Kenji Takahashi has joined the staff as the Assistant Director. Takahashi has also served as the Assistant Director for Spy x Family and as an Episode Director for Attack on Titan, Re: Zero, Kakegurui, Yuri on Ice, and his vision will certainly help take Season 2 of Campfire Cooking in Another World, to a whole new world.

Source: @tonsuki_anime on X.