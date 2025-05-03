My Hero Academia Reveals All Might’s Mother’s Name at Last

My Hero Academia has returned with a new book detailing tons of more information about characters that weren’t revealed during the original run of the series, and one of these updates has finally revealed the name of All Might’s mother. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, and has been preparing to bring the franchise to an even more complete finale with the final season of the TV anime series later this year. But before it goes, My Hero Academia has started to reveal all sorts of new information about its many characters never seen before.

My Hero Academia has dropped a new Ultra Age book for fans on shelves in Japan that has revealed all sorts of new information about its characters that Horikoshi never got to include in the manga’s original run, and that includes some new details about All Might’s mother as well. While not much is revealed about her, it’s been confirmed (as spotted by @Color_Division on X) that her name is Toshie Yagi. Which helps to further flesh out more of his mysterious past overall.

Who Is All Might’s Mother?

All Might has been one of the more mysterious heroes fans have gotten to see explored through the course of My Hero Academia. Through his passing on of One For All to Izuku Midoriya, fans got to learn all about the former number one hero. While it was revealed that he had connections with one of One For All’s previous users (and thus his master), Nana Shimura, and led a lot of his hero life as a result of those teachings, his actual past beyond that had yet to be explored. Outside of the fact that he grew up quirkless but wanted to be a hero anyway, fans didn’t get to see much of young All Might.

That wasn’t until the final arc of the series itself that saw All Might pushing himself truly beyond plus ultra. As he donned his armored power suit and fought against All For One, All Might thought back about how he got to this point in his life. This flashback revealed a shot of a young Toshinori together with his mother as the two of them enjoyed reading a hero storybook of some kind. But unfortunately, that’s as much as we’ve gotten to see from All Might’s mother at the time.

What Does This Mean for All Might?

Now that her name’s been revealed to be Toshie Yagi, this is a final piece of information that helps to further flesh out the hero’s past overall. My Hero Academia has yet to reveal any more of All Might’s past despite fans wanting to see much more of it, and it’s not likely that there will be much more revealed soon given that the series has come to an end. While My Hero Academia‘s creator has returned with new stories after it originally ended, this is far from exploring any of the other characters in a deeper way.

Much like how My Hero Academia was able to humanize the number one hero after everything he had gone through after passing on One For All’s power to Deku, learning more about his mother gives fans a more three dimensional look at Toshinori after all this time. It’s only just the reveal of her name, but it goes a long way to showcasing more of the side of the hero that we never got to see. And a little goes a long way in cases like this.