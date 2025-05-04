Solo Leveling Season 3 Will Be Out Later Than You Expect

Solo Leveling wrapped its second season in March 2025, adapting the manhwa through the Jeju Island Arc’s thrilling conclusion. Usually, when a popular anime series concludes its latest season, the studio almost immediately renews its next installment. This is especially the case for a series as popular as Solo Leveling, which broke several streaming records in the second season. The second season begins with the Red Gate Arc, continuing Jinwoo’s journey to the top. He keeps leveling up even after getting the abilities of a Necromancer and becoming an S-Rank Hunter before returning to the Demon Castle and acquiring the final ingredient required to create an Elixir of Life.

With the legendary item in his hand, Jinwoo is finally able to heal his mother, who went into an Eternal Slumber a few years ago. Although Jinwoo’s goal has already been accomplished, he keeps working as a Hunter and eventually joins the Jeju Island Arc despite initially refusing to do so. He takes control of the situation on the island and defeats the Ant King all by himself. Meanwhile, his shadow soldiers kill the numerous ant monsters on the island. His journey is far from over and will continue in Season 3. Unfortunately, it’s just been confirmed that the third season will take longer than usual.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Could Be Released After 2028

On April 30th, Crunchyroll hosted a For Your Consideration (FYC) screening at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre for its latest most-watched anime series, Solo Leveling. Aniplex Producer Sota Furuhashi, Solo Leveling’s Animation Producer Atsushi Kaneko, Jinwoo’s English voice actor Aleks Le, and Haein Cha’s English voice actor Michelle Rojas were all in attendance. The group talked about the behind-the-scenes stories and future hopes for Season 3.

Furuhashi says, “I think more than anyone, I am anxiously awaiting a Season 3! But in truth, between Season 1 and Season 2, 220,000 frames of animation were created. And of course, I’d love to give the animators a little breathing room.” He continues, “So if it were up to me, I’d say wait until the next Olympics to see what’s going to happen with a Season 3. But to get to that, 220,000 frames of animation, I think that’s more up to Taneko-san and the A-1 Pictures team.”

As a response, Kaneko jokes, “So it’s up to me now, then?” He further adds, “So let me just start by saying, I, too, want to see what happens next.” Kaneko also shares how Solo Leveling’s success brought him a global perspective, which he didn’t have while working solely in Japan.

The anime not being officially announced yet was already a sign that, unlike the second season, which came out a year after Season 1, fans will have to wait longer this time. However, Furuhashi’s response confirms we may end up waiting for three years or more. In fact, in a TikTok video shared earlier in April 2025, Aleks Le also confirmed that Season 3 won’t be out for a while, but didn’t confirm how long it could take. Season 3 will unravel the true mysteries behind the world, and with the level of animation A-1 Pictures has provided in Season 2, it’s reasonable for them to require more time.

