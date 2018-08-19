New ‘Digimon’ Anime Shares Art Of Its Adult Heroes

For countless fans, Digimon stands as a gateway anime, and its nostalgia is truly something to reckon with. The popular series boomed in the 1990s before fading away, but its popularity is back in full force. And, in a bit, fans will get to see how the DigiDestined fare when they’re brought into a brand-new world.

So, say goodbye to the Digital World for a spell. Tai and Matt are entering the Adult World, and it is just as scary.

Not long ago, the folks at Toei Animation confirmed a new Digimon anime is in the works, and it will feature older versions of its crew. Now, a Digimon promo from an impending issue of V-Jump has hit the Internet, and it gives a new look at the aged-up heroes.

Images from the new V-Jump! New Adventure Art of Taichi, Yamato, Agumon, and Gabumon! Plus Product Previews and a Pendulum Password!

As you can see above, Tai and Matt are seen in the promos with their Digimon comrades. For Tai, his look is streamlined with black capris and an open blue button-down. His hair still defies gravity, but the cut looks a bit shorter. Oh, and Tai is still rocking his googles, but he traded in his chunky eyewear for something more high-tech.

Agumon is by his side as usual, but the Digimon looks bigger than ever. It seems the orange monster has beefed up, and he looks ready to take out anyone who looks at Tai the wrong way. The same can be said for Gabumon, but the horned Digimon is at least smiling in their close-up.

Like Tai, fans can see Matt aged-up in this shot as well. The full-body visual shows the DigiDestined in a simple outfit consisting of grey pants and a green vest. With his blond hair cut short, Matt looks a bit more mature than Tai here, but it might be because the guy is smiling for once in this shot.

So far, there are no details about when this new Digimon project will go live, but fans are eager to see what it has in store. The canon film is slated to feature all the DigiDestined as adults in their early 20s, and Seki Hiromi will supervise the feature.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

