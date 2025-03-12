Digimon & Power Rangers Actor Dave Mallow Dies at 76

The anime world would not be what it is without the hard work and dedication of its voice actors, with Dave Mallow being a prime example of what helped make the medium work so well. It is with heavy hearts that we report that Mallow has passed away at the age of 76, initially reported by fellow voice actor Dorothy Fahn. Known for playing major roles in anime franchises such as Digimon, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, The Seven Deadly Sins, and more, Mallow’s influence on the entertainment world won’t soon be forgotten as fans and creators alike gather to pay tribute.

For those who need a breakdown of Mallow’s career, he first got into the voice acting game in 1984, becoming a fixture not only in the anime world but video games and live-action series alike. For Power Rangers specifically, Dave lent his voice to the villain “Baboo,” an underling of Rita Repulsa who would play a big role in the series as the main antagonist’s comic relief for quite some time. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and many of its follow-up series would routinely splice new Western footage with original Japanese series, with Baboo being a prime example of how these two worlds would meet as various actors would help bring the role to life. When it came to the world of Digimon, Mallow took on the roles of characters including Angemon, Nanimon, Vilemon, Gekomon, Togemon, and many more. Mallow also had roles in video game franchises including Street Fighter’s Akuma, Samurai Warriors’ Ieyasu Tokugawa, Klonoa’s Joker, World of Warcraft’s Meathook, and more.

Dave Mallow’s Departure

Dorothy Fahn, a fellow voice actor who held major roles in franchises including Digimon, The Seven Deadly Sins, and more, shared the terrible news that Mallow had passed via her social media. Here’s what Fahn had to say when reporting that Dave Mallow had passed at the age of 76, “Just found out our old voice over friend Dave Mallow has passed away at age 76. We knew him since ‘Honeybee Hutch’ May he rest in peace.”

Mallow, according to outlet TMZ, had been residing at MonteCedro Senior Living Community in California in hospice care, having struggled with health issues in recent years. The entertainment publication also received comments from Digimon voice actor Joshua Seth, who stated that Mallow played a heavy hand in helping his own career. Seth hopes that fans and creators alike will remember Dave Mallow as one of the voice actors that helped in pushing the anime medium in North America.

Our thoughts are with Dave Mallow’s friends and family during this difficult time.