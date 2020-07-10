Digimon Announces Dates for Two Virtual Conventions

✖

Digimon Adventure had helped put the digital monster franchise back into the headlines thanks to its re-telling of the story of the Digi-Destined, and it seems as though the franchise is announcing the dates for two virtual conventions in the forms of DigiFes and Digimon News Navigation, or DigiNavi for short. Though the recent anime series was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it has returned and hit the ground floor running as we once again are baring witness to the digital monster trainers that are trying their best to save both the digital world and their own!

Along with anime franchises, a number of anime conventions have had to make some serious changes into how they will operate with the coronavirus pandemic affecting the world at large. With the likes of the recent Funimation Con and Anime Expo deciding to show their panels entirely online, Comic Con is also following suit and in a few weeks will be releasing news and showing panels for fans to watch across the world. Both DigiFes and Digimon News Navigation will be taking the opportunity to take a similar route, giving fans panels and new information about the franchise that has made digital monsters a household debut since its debut years ago.

Twitter User JP_Excelsior shared the news that DigiFes would be taking place on August 1st, while Digimon News Navigation would be taking place this month on July 17th, potentially giving fans of the digital monster anime franchise some new information about the franchise overall:

DigiFes 2020 Online will be August 1st!! The third Digimon News Navigation will be on July 17th!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/ubTfRuDPv4 — Digimon Tweets (@JP_Excelsior) July 3, 2020

Both conventions will be available to viewers through Youtube channels for both Bandai and Toei Animation respectively. DigiNavi will have the following attendees in MC Yuki Iwai (of comedy duo Haraichi), Chiaki Matsuzawa, guests Agumon (voice actor Chika Sakamoto) and Atsuhiro Tomioka (Digimon Adventure: anime series organizer), and support guest Kokoro (comedian). Meanwhile, DigiFes will have voice actors from the latest feature length film of the series in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and hints at new information about the series as a whole!

Will you be watching both of these Digimon virtual conventions in the coming weeks? What news are you hoping to have revealed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of digital monsters!

