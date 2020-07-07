Did You Notice Digimon's Major Godzilla Homage?

✖

Digimon Adventure has been around for decades, and its introduction of Agumon set off a craze back in the day. The franchise is still going on strong thanks to a recent revival, so fans have been reintroduced to Taichi's partner in an all-new way. And if you hadn't noticed by now, Greymon happens to bear a striking resemblance to a certain kaiju we know.

Over on social media, the user Htop_Gunder got the fanbase buzzing when they posted a comparison shot of Greymon with a kaiju. It turns out the Digimon takes some heavy design cues from Gomora who was made famous for taking on Godzilla more than a few times.

As you can see, Greymon and Gomora have a similar sort of name, but their biggest point of comparison comes with their looks. Gomora is a giant bipedal monster that vaguely resembles a T-Rex. The kaiju has three horns on its head with two facing either left or right. The third horn is at the front above his mouth, and Gomora has a set of gnarly claws on him.

TIL that Greymon is an homage to Gomora pic.twitter.com/85Sibl1qg7 — HakaiderTOP (@Htop_Gunder) July 6, 2020

This description sounds very similar to Greymon when you break it down. The bipedal Digimon is certainly modeled like a T-Rex, and his skull carries three horns as well. The biggest difference between the two is their color scheme since Digimon has a brighter palate, but Gomora is pretty similar to Taichi's friend.

This revelation isn't a new one, but the return of Digimon Adventure has helped publicize it. The anime's original fans are old enough now to understand how Greymon and Digimon as a whole pay homage to kaiju. In the same way Pokemon riffed of Godzilla, Digimon Adventure did the same, and Greymon may be one of its biggest tributes!

Which other movie monsters would make for a good Digimon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.