Digimon Fans Can Watch Appmon Now on Crunchyroll

With the 20th Anniversary of the Digimon franchise taking place, there’s no better time to explore a brand new world of the series than now, with Crunchyroll announcing that Digimon Universe: App Monsters is currently available via the streaming service. For fans of the digital monsters series, this new anime explores somewhat similar creatures, albeit ones that are accessed through smartphone apps, rather than travelling into some distinct, virtual world as the Digi-destined have done in the past. The series, which began airing in 2016, has taken some time to arrive for hungry Digi-fans but the day has finally come!

Crunchyroll released the news on their Official Twitter Account, starting to stream the lesser known Digimon series to fans beginning on October 13th, featuring a brand new cast of both humans and digital monsters to overcome brand new virtual challenges:

Digimon Universe App Monsters joins the Crunchyroll anime catalog! ✨ More: https://t.co/2SDXIFoxfE pic.twitter.com/qH5L2pi6iT — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 14, 2019

App Monsters takes place in the future year of 2045, placing a spotlight onto a humanity that flourishes thanks to its technology and introduces this brand new method of exploring digital monsters through smart phones. The series had 52 episodes to its name and ran for a little under a year when it first debuted.

The Official description for Digimon: Appmon reads as such:

“Everyone in the world uses smartphone apps, but within them lurks unknown creatures called App Monsters or “Appmon.” The Appmon are AI lifeforms with the ability to think and act, and exist in the boundary between the human world and the digital world. In the vast sea of the internet, the “villainous AI” also known as Leviathan takes control of the Appmon with the L-virus and begins hacking every system, thus gaining control of the human world from the world of the net. Haru Shinkai is led to acquire the Appli Drive, and uses it to materialize Gatchmon, a search app monster.”

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.