Netflix Releases Disenchantment Season 4 Trailer

Netflix just released a Season 4 trailer for Disenchantment. Last month, the show gave fans a first look at the upcoming slate with some stills and a poster. Now, Matt Groening’s latest brings Bean and Elfo back for more madcap adventures n Dreamland. A ton of concepts are at play this season and it seems like the creative team is more poised than ever to deliver some novel stories in this fantasy world. One-off episodes look to be extremely interesting this season, following in the footsteps of the cartoons that established Groening as a household name. Things have really kicked into high gear as of late when Disenchantment hit its stride after an interesting fan reaction to the first episodes released. With animated content more popular than ever on the platform, it will be interesting if this leads to new viewers revisiting the older seasons

Comicbook.com previously spoke to series star John DiMaggio about everything Disenchantment. Unfortunately for fans at that time, he couldn’t really spill the beans like he would have enjoyed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/M47YkrfjrXQ

“I don’t honestly know what I’m exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment,”he said. “But you are right. It is coming back. There’s a bunch of episodes, and we’re cooking along. We’re in production right now. So I’ve been to the studio to record, and I’ve also been at home and recorded stuff. We’ve done both. But yeah, we’re cooking along. And I don’t have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?”

Netflix also included a description for the series right here:

“The mystery of Dreamland’s origins—and the stakes for its future—become ever clearer as our trio—and King Zøg—find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

Season 4 of Disenchantment will get rolling on Netflix Friday, February 9.

How excited are you for another season of the animated series? Let us know down in the comments!