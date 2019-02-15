‘Aladdin’s Genie Draws Major ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Comparisons

Disney will soon be debuting a live-action interpretation of the popular animated film Aladdin, and their latest trailer for the film revealed the first official look at the film’s version of the Genie. Response to this has been mixed.

But anime fans have been a little more lenient, fully getting behind Will Smith’s look as the Genie as it is prime for all sorts of comparisons to Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You can check out some of the hilarious images fans have crafted for it below.

Sparked by a piece of fan-art crafted by @TheDracerGx on Twitter in which the Genie acts as Will Smith’s “Stand,” fans have been wondering ever since what Will Smith’s stand would actually be. Stands made their way into the series with the third iteration, Stardust Crusaders, which changed the way battles were fought from then on. The Stands become a large ghost like figure emerging from the characters that begin fighting their battles which is reflected in this hilarious fan art.

Given that many of the Stands in the series are named after famous musicians or songs, many fans have been wondering what Will Smith’s Stand would be. Would it be named after his own career with names like “Willennium” Or would it be more Disney flavored with something like “Friend Like Me”?

Scheduled for a release on May 24, Disney’s new live-action Aladdin film is directed by Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote the script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie, Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders, Nasim Pedrad as Dalia, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Numan Acar as Hakim, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The current incarnation of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.