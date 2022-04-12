New Humble Bundle Deal Celebrates Disney’s Best Manga

Humble Bundle is one of the go-to places for digital manga these days, and the site is proving that its reputation is still good right now. After all, the site just launched a big Kodansha sale this month, and a new one centered around Disney has just dropped. The deal with TokyoPop promises to deliver some of Disney’s best manga to readers, and they will only have to pay $40 USD to do it.

Humble Bundle launched its Disney Manga bundle this week to the delight of fans. For just $18 USD, readers will get access to 41 items that focus on everything from Wall-E to The Nightmare Before Christmas. So if you are looking to expand your digital manga collection, now is the time!

“Beloved characters, classic adaptations, and original stories await in this treasury of Disney Manga from TOKYOPOP! Find out what adventures toys get up to when the kids are not around in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story. Follow the adventures of the Villain Kids in a collection of Disney Descendants tales. Explore Halloween Town and Christmas Town through the eyes of Jack Skellington’s faithful pet in Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey. Discover Disney Stitch!, Disney and Pixar’s WALL•E, and more, and help support First Book and Girls Who Code with your purchase,” Humble Bundle describes the deal.

As you can imagine, this kind of bundle is perfect for Disney lovers, and the deal is hard to beat. The entire collection can be bought for $18 right now despite it being worth nearly $370 overall. Portions of this bundle’s proceeds will go to charity as well, so it is hard to imagine a better scenario for buying these Disney titles. And if you need a few recommendations, we suggest giving Tangled‘s manga a read as soon as possible.

What do you think of this latest Humble Bundle deal? Will you be buying into this Disney collection?