Kodansha and Humble Bundle Are Offering One Impressive Manga Sale This Week

Kodansha is home to some of the best manga series in the world, and lucky for fans, the publisher is working with Humble Bundle to make its works more accessible than ever. The charity-focused shop has announced its latest partnership with Kodansha that promises to bring dozens of award-winning manga to readers. And for the next several days, fans can buy into the deal for just $40 USD.

The offer is live now, so you can check out the award-winning manga bundle ASAP. A total of 136 volumes are up for sale through this charity, and you can pay what you want to access the number of series you’re interested in. If you want to buy all the volumes, you’ll be asked to pay $40 USD total with part of the proceeds going to charity.

“Adventure, sports, sci-fi, slice of life – discover some of the best manga around in this bundle featuring award winners from Kodansha Comics! Follow the Japanese Football Union’s hunt for an Ace Striker in the acclaimed Blue Lock. Join Coco on her quest to become a magician in the world of Witch Hat Atelier. Read up on the comic high-school exploits of The Quintessential Quintuplets, and lots more. Whether you’re new to manga or a regular reader, this is a great way to discover great stories across multiple genres-all while supporting Book Industry Charitable Foundation with your purchase,” Humble Bundle describes the series.

If you want to pull the trigger on all the series, readers will get access to dozens of manga volumes. More than 130 volumes are up for grabs, in fact, and fans can read the digital copies on any device. As for the series themselves, everything from Parasite to Princess Jellyfish and even Your Life in April is available. So if you want in on this deal, you have 10 more days to cash in!

What do you think about this new deal? Will you be nabbing this huge manga bundle for yourself?