Beloved Disney Animated Series Fans Unearth Long Lost Pilot Episode

Animated series like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and Regular Show have helped push a new generation of fans to Western animation. While many of these shows appeared on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, Disney and its television channels, Disney XD and the Disney Channel, has had its fair share of beloved animated projects that are still beloved to this day. Phineas & Ferb, Gravity Falls, Kim Possible, The Owl House, and Amphibia are all Disney exclusives, though one fan-favorite series might stand above the rest. In a surprising new reveal, fans of Star Vs. The Forces of Evil have discovered the original pilot episode of the series and it looks far different from what we’ve come to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who haven’t had the chance to check out Star Vs. The Forces of Evil, the animated series first debuted in 2015. Finding success on Disney XD and the Disney Channel, the show gained four seasons and seventy seven episodes, exceeding many of its Disney cohorts. The premise is one that is a giant love letter to all things anime as the series follows main character Star Butterfly, a magical princess from an alternate dimension. Sent to the planet Earth thanks to an accident, Star became a premiere Disney character despite never hitting the big screen.

disney

Star Vs. The Forces of Evil: Round 1

Originally titled “Star And The Forces of Evil“, the original pilot looks far different from what we would come to see on The Disney Channel. Ironically, series creator Daron Nefcy had originally pitched the series to Cartoon Network, finding little luck on the channel. Luckily, Disney was receptive to adding the character Star Butterfly to its roster and the four-season long series became a fan-favorite. In the initial pilot, Star is also rather different than the protagonist animation fans would come to know.

In honor of Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil 10th Anniversary, the user Derps has found the pilot when the show was pitched at Nickelodeon.



This version has Grey Griffin as Star Butterfly, Griffin would end up voicing Queen Moon on the final show.#StarVsTheForcesOfEvil pic.twitter.com/oxYCZ1A7NI — DTVA News (@DTVANews) January 21, 2025

A Star Revival?

Unlike Gravity Falls, there have been no rumors of Star Vs. The Forces of Evil making a comeback following the series finale in 2019. When the fourth and final season was announced, creator Daron Nefcy stated that she and the team had put their all into the curtain call, “We put our heart and soul into this final season, and can’t wait to celebrate the exciting conclusion of the series with our fans who have remained so loyal throughout this journey.”

If you haven’t seen the series for yourself, it’s currently available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Here’s how Disney describes the beloved franchise that still holds a special place in many fans’ hearts, “After a few bold skirmishes with other-worldly monsters, fun-loving magical teen princess Star Butterfly is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new planet.”

Want to stay up to date on Star Vs. The Forces of Evil after its grand finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Disney’s animated series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.