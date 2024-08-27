The Nightmare Before Christmas Manga to Get New Full-Color Editions

‘Twas a long time ago, longer now than it seems, that TOKYOPOP published the Nightmare Before Christmas manga of your dreams. Originally released in 2017 in black and white, the Disney Manga adaptation of the 1993 stop-motion animated classic Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is returning to print with a new full-color edition. The 176-page paperback features a colorized version of the manga by Jun Asuka (Disney Fairies: The Petite Fairy’s Diary) and new cover artwork by artist Manuel Puppo (Marvel’s Voices).

Disney Manga: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Full-Color Manga Edition) will release on October 31st — just in time for the Halloween and Christmas seasons — with a retail price of $19.99. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon.

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, the ruler of Halloween Town and master of all things terrifying. But he’s tired of his life in the shadows and longs for something new. When he accidentally stumbles upon Christmas Town, he decides this is the perfect chance to try his hand at a brand new holiday and is convinced he’ll have the world yelling “Scary Christmas”! With the young patchwork doll Sally trying to dissuade him and the evil Oogie Boogie waiting in the wings to take over Halloween Town in Jack’s absence, he’d better hurry if he wants to get his plan in place by December 25th!

Also available for the first time in color is the serialized sequel Zero’s Journey, first published as a 20-chapter series in 2018. Disney Manga: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas — Zero’s Journey (Ultimate Full-Color Graphic Novel Edition) combines the entire Zero’s Journey series into one special edition hardcover book with a never-before-published cover illustration by Kei Ishiyama. Out October 8th, the collector’s edition retails for $49.99 and can be pre-ordered here on Amazon.

Jack Skellington is the undisputed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and creative genius behind the most spooktacular scares. Beside him through every great new creepy concept is his ever-faithful ghost pup, Zero. Finding himself lost in a curious land of baked goods, hand-wrapped presents, decorated trees, and joyful caroling, Zero must traverse the unfamiliar world of Christmas Town to find his way home!

Along with the movie manga adaptation, TOKYOPOP also published a prequel graphic novel, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Battle For Pumpkin King, and the five-chapter graphic novel The Nightmare Before Christmas – Mirror Moon starring Sally.

Directed by Henry Selick (Coraline) and based on the original poem by Tim Burton (Beetlejuice), the animated musical tells the story of Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon), who longs to spread the joy of Christmas after growing bored of the same old scare-and-scream routine. But his merry mission puts jolly Santa Claus (Ed Ivory) in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere.

The movie — which Selick has described as a “mashup” and a “perfect collision” between Halloween and Christmas, settling a decades-old debate — introduced frightfully fun characters like doll-faced ragdoll Sally (Catherine O’Hara), two-faced Mayor (Glenn Shadix), mad scientist Dr. Finkelstein (William Hickey), and the trouble-making trio of Lock (Paul Reubens), Shock (O’Hara), and Barrel (Danny Elfman), Halloween’s finest trick or treaters who kidnap Santa for Oogie Boogie (Ken Page).