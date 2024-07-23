Doraemon Star Noriko Ohara Dies at 88

Today, the anime industry is mourning the loss of a bright star. Reports from Japan have confirmed the death of Noriko Ohara. The voice actress, who is known best for voicing Doraemon‘s Nobita Nobi, was 88 years old.

According to NHK, Ohara passed away on July 12, and her loved ones are asking for privacy at this time. In the wake of this news, all eyes are turning to Doraemon as the show put Ohara on the map. After all, her tenure in the industry began in 1969, but Ohara became a household name after earning the role of Nobita in 1979.

Over the decades, the voice actress spent countless hours with the Doraemon IP, and fans have come to know Ohara as a figurehead in the community. Outside of Doraemon, Ohara also worked on other high-profile shows like Yatterman, Future Boy Conan, and Urusei Yatsura.

If you are a fan of Doraemon, you will know that Ohara oversaw Nobita’s role between 1979 and 2005. Her work helped define the character for not one but several generations. These days, Doraemon has Megumi Ohara overseeing Nobita alongside Toru Ozawa.

For those unfamiliar with Doraemon, it would put things lightly to call the series iconic. While many in North America grew up on Mickey Mouse, Doraemon was that mascot for children across Asia. Doraemon is one of the most recognizable characters in entertainment, and its success dates back to 1969. With dozens of anime series and films under thumb, Doraemon is a cultural touchstone for millions, and those fans are now taking a moment to honor Ohara in light of her passing.

Our thoughts are with Ohara’s loved ones during this difficult time.