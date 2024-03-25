Doraemon x CASETiFY Collection Brings You iPhone and Android Cases From The Future

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CASETiFY has consulted with the beloved robot cat Doraemon about developing an accessory collection that's truly ahead of its time, and the results have revealed two things about 22nd century tech. Future iPhones will look a lot like current iPhones (no surprise), and people will still be really, really into Doraemon.

As with all CASETiFY collaborations, there will be tons of case designs made for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and more, as well has a handful of special releases for superfans. Highlights of this collection include the Anywhere Door Case, which is a 3D all-silicone design that will bring the iconic door from the series to life ($72 USD), and the Doraemon Collectible AirPods "which comes equipped with a detachable "Hopter" and exchangeable eyesto convey Doraemon's many expressions ($98 USD)".

"Designs in the collection will also bring updates to CASETiFY's custom studio, allowing fans to personalize their accessories with designed fonts. In addition, the collaboration will extend to accessories made for AirPods, Apple watch bands, iPad, MagSafe chargers, laptop cases,Snappy Ring Stand, and the Snappy Cardholder Stand. Products in the collection will retail from $48 USD and up."

Interested parties will be able to purchase items from the Doreamon collection starting on March 27th right here at the CASETiFY website. However, you can order the items ahead of time by signing up for priority access via that link.

If you're unfamiliar, Doraemon is a manga series created by Fujiko F. Fujio. The Doraemon comic series was published since 1970 and has sold more than 290 million copies worldwide; its animated series has been broadcasted on major TV networks and platforms in over 70 countries and regions. Doraemon is a cat-type robot from the 22nd century who uses his secret gadgets to help Nobita, a boy who is always getting into sticky situations.He pulls his secret gadgets out of his 4D Pocket to enable Nobita and his friends to fulfill their wildest dreams and take them on unlimited adventures.