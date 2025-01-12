Dorohedoro Season 2 Confirms 2025 Release With New Update

Dorohedoro first made its TV anime debut five years ago, and a new update for the anime has confirmed that Season 2 will be hitting screens this year as part of the celebration of that fifth anniversary. Q Hayashida’s original Dorohedoro manga made its debut with Shogakukan’s Monthly Ikki magazine back in 2000, and had been running with Shogakukan’s various magazines for nearly two decades after. But the series really found its footing with fans with the debut of its official TV anime adaptation back in 2020 as it was one of the few big standouts fans got to enjoy that year overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was then surprisingly announced early last year that Dorohedoro would indeed by making its comeback with Season 2 of the anime. But when it was confirmed to be in the works, there were very few details about what to expect from these new episodes or when fans can expect to see it. But with a new update shared to help commemorate the fifth anniversary of the anime, Dorohedoro has now confirmed that Season 2 of the anime will be hitting screens some time later this year. Check out the special promo poster released for the anime below:

MAPPA / Shogakukan

What to Know for Dorohedoro Season 2

Dorohedoro not only confirmed that Season 2 will be launching some time this year, but also confirmed that MAPPA will be behind the anime’s production once more just like they did with the first season. While it’s yet to be revealed if the rest of the staff from the first season will be returning for their respective roles, Yuichiro Hayashi has been confirmed to return from overseeing Season 1 to handle directing duties for the new episodes too. Dorohedoro Season 1 featured Hiroshi Seko behind the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composed the music, but their involvement has not been announced.

When Dorohedoro Season 2 was first announced to be in the works, series creator Q Hayashida revealed that the season was actually in the works for quite some time, “I have never been so happy to have a continuation of the Dorohedoro anime! I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. The production has been in progress for quite some time now, and I have been looking forward to watching it.” This teases that these new episodes will certainly be worth the wait when they hit later this year.

Shogakukan / MAPPA

What Is Dorohedoro?

If you wanted to check out Dorohedoro before the second season hits, you can now find the 12 episode first season exclusively streaming with Netflix. It’s yet to be revealed if the second season will also be streaming with the platform, but there’s plenty of time to catch up with it all before the new season hits just in case. As for what to expect from this wild anime series, Netflix teases the story of Dorohedoro as such:

“In a city so dismal it’s known only as ‘the Hole,’ a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious ‘experiments’ in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they’re hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they’ll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of ‘cleaners’ into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.”