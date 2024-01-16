Dorohedoro Hypes Anime Return With New Collab

Dorohedoro has been out of the game for a hot minute, but that isn't slowing the franchise down. After making its anime debut under MAPPA Studios a few years back, all eyes are on the future. Not long ago, reports confirmed Dorohedoro season two is a go, and now the show is celebrating. A special collaboration has come for Dorohedoro, and we have Dai Dark to thank.

As you can see below, Dorohedoro x Dai Dark has gone live, and the big collaboration will be featured in the next issue of Gessan. A brief promo of the collab was published after news of Dorohedoro season two went live. According to Gessan, artist Hayashida Q penned this collab art, and it brings the two dark series together as one.

"Dorohedoro" x "Dai Dark" Collab Cover by Hayashida Q for the upcoming Gessan issue 2/2024 to celebrate the "Dorohedoro " Anime Season 2 Announcement! pic.twitter.com/KSEnsfH33m — Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) January 10, 2024

If you are not familiar with Dai Dark, well – it has plenty to do with Dorohedoro. The two series may not be set in the same universe, but they are penned by the same artist. Hayashida began work on Dai Dark in 2019, and the dark fantasy is ongoing. The series came shortly after Dorohedoro wrapped as the manga ran from 2000 to 2018.

As for Dai Dark, the popular sci-fi series tells the story of Zaha Sanko, an alien teenager who lives on the fringes of society. An old legend says Zaha's bones possess the ability to grant wishes, so the teen has a big target on his back. Hayashida's detailed art suits Dai Dark perfectly, so you can see why the manga is such a hit.

As for Dorohedoro, the anime is now gearing up for its season two debut. We aren't sure who will be overseeing the anime as no studio or crew have been announced. For those unfamiliar with the story, they can watch Dorohedoro season one on Crunchyroll now. So if you want more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds."

