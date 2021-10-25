DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Season 2 Sets 2022 Release With First Teaser

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood has debuted its first teaser trailer for Season 2! Netflix teamed up with Valve to help produce a new anime series based on the world of the massively popular online game, DOTA 2. Animated by Studio MIR, the same studio behind efforts such as The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the first season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood made its debut earlier this Spring and was a hit with not only fans of the original games but fans of anime series as well. So it was no surprise to see a second season announced.

Confirmed to be in the works not long after the first season made its debut on Netflix, Book 2 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood has been fairly secretive as to what fans can expect to see from the new season. But with its first teaser trailer released with Netflix, it’s setting the mood for what’s to come when Season 2 of the series as it gears up for its full debut some time in Jauary next year. You can check out the “Mood Teaser” for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 2 below:

Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails) served as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Ryu Ki Hyun as Co-Executive Producer for the first season, but it’s currently unclear as to whether or not they have returned for the second. It’s going to be animated by Studio MIR once more, but the story, potential new and returning cast additions, and more are still being kept under wraps as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with the series before the second season’s debut, you can currently find DOTA: Dragon’s Blood now streaming on Netflix.

You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the first season here, and Netflix officially describes DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’s first season as such, “The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

Are you excited for more of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood? What did you think of the first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!