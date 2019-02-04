‘Dr. Stone’ Anime Reveals First Character Designs

The anime adaptation based on Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone will soon be making its debut, and while not much has been shown from the series’ anime so far, the series will soon be ramping up before its official premiere this Summer.

To better prepare, fans can now check out the first batch of character designs for the adaptation that have been shared from the series’ official Twitter account. You can find the designs for Senku and Taiju below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Official character design sheets for Yuzuriha and Tsukasa have been revealed as well. Check them out below:

Scheduled for a release in July, and produced by TMS Entertainment, the series stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, and Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio. You can view the first teaser trailer for it here.

For fans unaware of this series, it’s got a lot that should get your attention right away. The writer of the series, Riichiro Inagaki, also created Eyeshield 21. The series was a huge hit in its heyday, and has has been famous in its own right for also featuring the talents of illustrator Yusuke Murata — who has gone on to illustrate for such projects as One-Punch Man. Dr. Stone has a strong illustrator too in Boichi, who had previously created Sun-Ken Rock. It is no mystery as to why this new series has been such a hit, so quickly.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Viz Media describes the series as such:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”