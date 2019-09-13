Exclusive Clip Sees Crunchyroll Explore Dr. Stone in New Documentary

Dr. Stone has become one of the anime industry’s rock-solid hits of the year. The series has been a favorite with manga readers thanks to its place in Weekly Shonen Jump, and it made a stellar transition to the small screen. Of course, fans are eager to learn how the series’ adaptation came to be, and the folks at Crunchyroll were just as curious. That is why the company sent a team over to Japan to film a documentary on Dr. Stone, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first-look at the special.

Above, you can find a special clip which looks into part of the Dr. Stone production process. First, fans are introduced to the show’s creative producer Shusuke Katagiri who explains one of the toughest elements of the anime. As he says, each episode of Dr. Stone is meant to make fans feel as if they’ve accomplished something, and the difficulties only continued from there.

In the next scene, fans are introduced to the director of Dr. Stone, Shinya Iion. It is there the creator says one of the most challenging aspects of adapting the manga comes with living up to the surprises which artist Riichiro Inagaki made up years ago.

“When you’re reading the original manga every week, there’s something that surprises you every single week,” Iion explains. “I wanted our viewers to also feel that.”

If you want to check out the full documentary, Crunchyroll is standing by on the special’s full release. The Dr. Stonefeature will go live on Crunchyroll’s Youtube later today, September 13. You can check out the documentary’s official description below:

“Follow Creative Producer Shusuke Katagiri and Director Shinya Iino as they bring the “Dr. STONE” anime to life in this behind-the-scenes documentary from Crunchyroll. Learn more about the animation process as Katagiri-san and Iino-san give us an insider’s look into how they adapted the manga into the anime from TMS Studio in Tokyo.”

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. Viz Media has licensed the series, and they describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”