Dr. Stone Anime Confirms Premiere Date

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone is one of the recent additions to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump that’s quickly taken off in popularity, and it’s going to be one of the series getting an anime adaptation soon after its initial launch much like The Promised Neverland, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Though its premiere in July was confirmed during its initial announcement, its official premiere date has finally been revealed.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that Dr. Stone‘s anime will premiere July 5th in Japan, so fans will have another major series coming out around that time. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they have licensed the series for their upcoming Summer line-up, so fans will definitely want to keep an eye out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will debut with a packed cast including the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

Shinya Iino will be directing the series for TMS Entertainment, Yuichiro Kido will be providing the scripts for the series, Yuko Iwasa will be designing the characters, and Tatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music for the anime. The opening theme for the Dr. Stone anime is titled, “Good Morning World” and will be performed by Burnout Syndromes while the ending theme will be titled “Life” as performed by Rude-A.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and they describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”