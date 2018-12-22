‘Dr. Stone’ Anime Releases First Teaser

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone has quickly become one of the star players in Weekly Shonen Jump since it began its run in 2017, and now the series will be going into full swing with an anime series.

Dr. Stone revealed the first look at the upcoming series with a new trailer released during Jump Festa 2019. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scheduled for a release in July 2019, and produced by TMS Entertainment, the series stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, and Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio.

For fans unaware of this series, it’s got a lot that should get your attention right away. The writer of the series, Riichiro Inagaki, also created Eyeshield 21. The series was a huge hit in its heyday, and has has been famous in its own right for also featuring the talents of illustrator Yusuke Murata — who has gone on to illustrate for such projects as One-Punch Man. Dr. Stone has a strong illustrator too in Boichi, who’s previously created Sun-Ken Rock. It’s no mystery as to why this new series has been such a hit, so quickly.

When the Dr. Stone anime was first announced, there was no confirmation of the studio behind the adaptation but now it’s been confirmed that TMS Entertainment will be handling those duties. This is great news for many fans as it’s the same studio behind hits like D. Gray Man, ReLIFE, and Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into seven volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

Viz Media describes the series as such:

“One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he’s not alone! His science-loving friend Senku’s been up and running for a few months and he’s got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!”