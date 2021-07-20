Dr. Stone Sets Up an Important Break

✖

Dr. Stone has set up an important break with the release of the newest chapter of the manga! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series is currently in the midst of a new arc in which Senku is now working with his former enemy, Dr. Xeno, and is travelling around the world so they can get the proper material to eventually launch a rocket to the moon in order to finally combat the true antagonist of the series, the mysterious Why Man. But fans might have noticed how it's going to be quite a long wait before the next chapter of the series hits.

Dr. Stone has announced that the manga will be taking an additional week break off before Chapter 206 of the series releases. Shueisha revealed in the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, that Inagaki and Boichi will be taking some additional time to do some much needed research ahead of the next chapter. With how many high scientific concepts fast approaching, it only makes sense for more time to be needed to set it all up properly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This means that Chapter 206 of Dr. Stone is set to release on August 9th, rather than on August 1st like the rest of the series in Shonen Jump magazine. Each series is off for the next week due to a special holiday schedule, and unfortunately it means it's going to be three weeks before the next chapter hits rather than two. But when it does return, fans at least can rest easy knowing that all of its science is just as spot-on as ever.

The newest chapter of the series introduced Sai Nanami, Ryusui's older brother, who is an expert coder and mathematician (despite his desire to do anything but quick math calculations). Sai's arrival in the series has inspired Senku to build the first computer in the stone world, so it seems like we're about to see some really technical experiments from here on out as the stone world crew attempts to go to space.

But what do you think of this extended break for research? How are you liking Dr. Stone's newest arc so far? What are you hoping to see as Senku and the others ready themselves for space? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!