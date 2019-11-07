Dr. Stone Creator Comments on Popular Fan-Poll

Dr. Stone is one of the biggest anime franchises to drop this year, focusing on two high school students, Senku and Taiju as they awaken to a world that has been long dormant following everyone being trapped within “stone prisons”. With their desire to rebuild society, so to comes a series of new challenges and dangers for them to overcome, as not everyone shares their desires for rebuilding human civilization to where it once was. Recently, a poll on Reddit marked the stone focused anime as one of the biggest anime around and the creator of Dr. Stone took notice!

Reddit User Hippopadu noted that Riichiro Inagaki took notice of their poll, wherein Inagaki’s own anime managed to ascend the ranks of the popularity vote to become one of the most popular anime series on the site’s radar with Dr. Stone receiving the most “karma” of all the franchises listed:

The series of Dr. Stone has certainly gone places since it first introduced a world where every civilian within it had their skin turned to stone, locking them in individual prisons for thousands of years. With the world returning to a time where humanity wasn’t a factor, the scientific genius of the young, strange haired boy Senku is looking to “return everything to normal”. What he didn’t count on was the idea that others that woke up from their stone hibernation didn’t like the society of old.

In the most recent story arc, Senku has encountered a civilization of prehistoric like townsfolk that have created their own village. It’s an example of just how surprising the series has been so far, replacing hard hitting fisticuffs with mystery and quick wits.

What do you think of Dr. Stone so far? Do you believe it to be one of the best anime franchises running today? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dr. Stone!

If you wanted to catch up with Dr. Stone before this outer space influenced arc begins, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and the series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”