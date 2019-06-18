Dr. Stone Joins Funimation’s Summer SimulDub Lineup

The Summer 2019 anime seasons is picking up heat as we get closer to the brand new wave of series, and one of the big titles leading the pack is Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone. This anime series was one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall, and fans were wondering if the series would be getting an English simuldub release.

Thankfully, Funimation announced that Dr. Stone will be a part of the Summer 2019 SimulDub lineup. While there’s no concrete release date for the English dub release, it shouldn’t be too long after the series premieres on July 5th in Japan.

SUMMER SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT 🧪 Get ready to rebuild civilization from scratch. Dr. STONE joins the FunimationNow Summer 2019 SimulDub lineup. Learn More: https://t.co/o9Stm0JMjV pic.twitter.com/Preunl2uot — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 17, 2019

For those hoping to see the series in its original Japanese with English subtitles, Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming Dr. Stone worldwide beginning on July 5th. Lucky fans attending Anime Expo 2019 will be able to see the world premiere of the series on July 4th with special guests in attendance too.

The series has a stacked voice cast that includes Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and they describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”