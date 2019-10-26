Dr. Stone Reveals New Cast Additions

Dr. Stone has been steadily been heading toward the end of its first season, and as the final episodes draw near the series will be moving away from its focus on the past to Senku’s fight for the future of the Kingdom of Science. The conflict with Tsukasa has been building ever since he was initially revived and wanted to get rid of all the adults, and after a string of peaceful episodes in Ishigami Village things are about to get intense. Part of this major conflict will involve two of the higher ups in Tsukasa’s Empire of Might, and now we know who will play them in the anime!

As spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter, Hyoga will be voiced by Akira Ishida (Athrun Zala in Gundam Seed) and Homura will be brought to life by Aki Toyosaki (Yui Hirasaki in K-ON!). With these two confirmed, the threat of Tsukasa’s impending army is all the more real.

“Dr.STONE” anime additional cast

Hyoga (CV: Akira Ishida)

Hyoga and Homura are two of the top ranking officials in Tsukasa’s Empire, one that he’s stocked with the most physically powerful and talented young individuals petrified years ago. These two can be briefly seen in the newest opening theme sequence for the series, but it’s currently unclear just how far into the Stone Wars saga of the series the first season will dive into.

The anime has been progressing through the original manga series’ arcs at a fairly steady pace, and one shot of Taiju and Yuzuriha in the new opening implies that we’ll at least see the Vs. Hyoga and Communications arc of the original series before it’s all said and done. The Communications arc is particularly long, so there’s a wonder of just how far into it we’ll see. Either way, we’ll soon see Tsukasa make his return to the anime once more with tons of powerful individuals at his side.

If you wanted to catch up with the Dr. Stone anime, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and the series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”