Dr Stone Shares Impressive New Opening, Ending Themes

Dr. Stone has officially kicked off the second half of its first season, and it’s coming into some pretty high expectations as the series has been one of the major standouts of the Summer anime season. With the second cour for the series going into a whole new direction for the series, fans will see how Senku’s Kingdom of Science soon expand out even further than anyone had expected. But this brings all new kinds of dangers, which fans can see on full display in the new opening theme sequence.

Debuting with Episode 14 of the series, which premiered recently, the new opening theme is titled, “Sangenshoku” as performed by Pelican Fanclub. The new ending theme is titled, “Yume no Yo na” as performed by Saeki YouthK. You can find both of the new theme sequences below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second cour for the series will begin a new arc, which sees more characters and cast additions joining the fray. Now only that, one of the biggest reveals is coming to the series as it follows a pretty poignant flashback. This is teased in some notable sequences in the new opening, and the official Twitter account revealed these additions in full including Keiji Fujiwara as Byakuya Ishigami, Lynn as Lillian Weinberg, Hisako Kanemoto as Connie Lee, Showtaro Morikubo as Shamil Volkov, Rie Tanaka as Darya Nikitina, and Kanehira Yamamoto as Yakov Nikitin.

This is all in service of cluing in fans on how this Stone World is the way it is in the year 3,000, so you’ll want to be keeping an eye on each new episode. Dr. Stone can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow, and is currently airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”