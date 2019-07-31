Dr. Stone Reveals Strange “Safety Tips”

Dr. Stone presents us with a world of danger where two high school students, one the brains and the other the brawn, attempt to free humanity from their stony imprisonment. After over 3000 years of captivity within a rock-like shell, Senju and Oki both free themselves and attempt to recreate society by creating items that are paramount to human civilization. Recently however, the franchise has revealed that the actions taken by the protagonist duo may not be safe for those in the real world, unless of course they were attempting to renew humanity.

Twitter User 22194N found the following message from a recent episode of Dr. Stone wherein the franchise warns that audiences should not “attempt to make things themeselves” or “forage” to save themselves from harm or potentially imprisonment:

typical disclaimer on fiction: This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, business, events and incidents are the products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. meanwhile 𝘿𝙍. 𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙉𝙀: pic.twitter.com/7YUzaaMtoe — 『 normannegst 🌙 | TPN game 📌』 (@22194N) July 30, 2019

In the popular anime/manga franchise, Senku makes a number of tools and chemicals in order to not just free random civilians from their “prisons” but to also sustain themselves as they attempt to recreate a number of modern conveniences, as well as stop the oncoming threat that is Shishio. Shishio was originally freed in order to save Senku and Oki from a lion attack, of all things, but the insanely strong high schooler has plans of his own for this new society: the elimination of adults from the world. It makes for an interesting parallel for these two factions attempting to remake the world.

The warning in itself is a tad strange though we’re sure that making chemicals in your homestead wouldn’t be the smartest thing in the world to do.

What do you think of this warning from Dr. Stone? How would you remake society? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since its release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release.

They describe Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”