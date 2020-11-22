Dr. Stone Reveals New Season 2 Cast Additions, Character Designs

✖

Dr. Stone has revealed new cast additions and character designs coming in the second season. Announced following the end of the first season last year, it was confirmed that Dr. Stone would be returning for its second season in 2021. Now that it's currently scheduled January premiere is creeping up closer, we are beginning to see new details behind the series as the next season will be introducing fans to a ton of new characters and situations as Senku Ishigami goes to war with Tsukasa Shishio. Because while Senku has some strong allies, Tsukasa has his own.

Dr. Stone's second season will be adapting the Stone Wars arc of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series, and this will pit Senku's Kingdom of Science against the Tsukasa Empire. This empire will reveal some skilled potential foes, and the official Twitter account for the series revealed who will be bringing new additions Ukyo, Yo and Nikki to life in the anime:

The announcement revealed that Kensho Ono (Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Attack on Titan's Floch) will be the voice behind Ukyo Saionji, Yoshiki Nakajima (Yugo Okami in My Roommate is a Cat) will be the voice behind Yo Uei, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Juno in Beastars) will be the voice behind Nikki Hanada.

Each of these additions play a crucial role in the original manga verion of the Stone Wars arc, so anime fans will want to keep an eye out when Dr. Stone Season 2 premieres next January. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!