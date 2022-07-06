Dr. Stone Returns With New Epilogue One-Shot: Read

Dr. Stone might have wrapped up its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Spring, but the series briefly returned for a new epilogue one-shot chapter set after the events of the original series! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series ended its five year run earlier this year with the kind of ending that teased that although fans were no longer going to get to see Senku Ishigami in action, the Kingdom of Science would continue to develop towards the future. New advancements, technologies, and all kinds of experiments fans saw over the course of the series would keep on going.

It was the main theme of the series overall, and fans got to see just a little more of that future in action. While the final moments of the series itself have a brief time jump that teased Senku's next major goal would be building a time machine, this new one-shot chapter takes place after some of the ending. Featuring a crucial moment where Senku and the others need to survive after crash landing in the open sea, along the line they're inspired to build towards the time machine seen in the finale. You can check it out completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here.

Dr. STONE, Ch. 232.1: Special one-shot! Lost at sea, Senku uses his wits and inventions to try and survive! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/3AWOG9sP9u pic.twitter.com/7tc2Uo231P — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 3, 2022

Dr. Stone's new one-shot chapter takes place shortly after Taiju and Yuzuriha's wedding (so before the actual final scene of the series as a whole) and Senku takes a bunch of them on a trip to mine for some new materials. On the way, their plane gets caught in the middle of a storm and they crash into the ocean. Soon Senku awakes and builds his way back to society piece by piece much like fans saw over the course of the series. With his ingenuity, knowledge, and strengths from his allies, Senku and the others make their way back to land and find the precious metals they need to move forward.

It's the kind of epilogue that showcases why fans loved the original series so much, and why fans are excited to see the franchise continue with its anime's future. The third season of the series will be premiering next year, but the anime will briefly be returning with a new Ryusui focused special episode this Summer. You can find the first two seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll while you wait.

What did you think of Dr. Stone's special return one-shot chapter? How did you like the way the series came to an end overall?