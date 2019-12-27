Dr. Stone Shares New Look at Senku Nendoroid

One of the most well received lines of collectible figures among anime fans are GoodSmile’s collection of special Nendoroid figures. These take many fan-favorite anime characters and turns them into little chibi statues that make it the perfect outlet for fans to collect and display. And now Dr. Stone will be joining this collection of figures with none other than its main character, Senku Ishigami. After showing off the initial design a couple of months ago, now GoodSmile has shared a new look at the completed figure with its extra accessories, faces and potential poses.

The new Senku Ishigami Nendoroid figure will be releasing sometime next September, and includes several of his devious faces that fans have come to love over the course of the anime’s first season along with his cotton candy and even some extra lab accessories! Check out some new images from GoodSmile’s official Twitter account:

Videos by ComicBook.com

From “Dr. STONE” comes a Nendoroid of Senku Ishigami! He comes with three face plates and plenty of parts, allowing you to recreate your favorite scenes from the series! Be ten billion percent sure to preorder! Preorder: https://t.co/MWsKY0cbmo#DrSTONE #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/Zq3AbrGETX — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) December 19, 2019

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series now that it’s complete, you can currently find Dr. Stone now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The series is also airing new episodes as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. The series quickly confirmed that a second season of the anime is now in the works, but there’s currently no scheduled release as of this writing.

Dr. Stone‘s second season will be adapting the Stone Wars arc of the original manga, and this will begin the major war between Senku’s Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire. The first teaser trailer for the new season was shared during Jump Festa 2020, but there’s unfortunately still not much to go on just yet.

Originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017, and the series is officially described as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”