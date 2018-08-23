‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Debuts Super Saiyan 3 Gohanks

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has plenty of heroes, but they can't all be Gohanks. Now, the fusion is getting a brand-new form, and fans can get their first-look at it now.

Recently, the team behind Super Dragon Ball Heroes put up the trailer for its Universe 4 Mission. The clip saw Super Saiyan Blue Goku go up against Cumber in a fierce battle, but it all kicked off with Gohanks going to task.

As you can see above, the clip begins with Old Kai watching a fight unfold before him. Dark Omega Shenron is battling it out with Gohanks, but the big baddie can't be defeated so easily. So, Gohanks does the only thing he can; He powers up into Super Saiyan 3.

As you can see, the form gives Gohanks a major makeover as expected. His two-tone hair goes golden, and the power-up forces his hair to grow real long. Surrounded in a yellow aura, Gohanks begins fighting the One-Star Dark Dragon, and the transformation is one fans seem to like.

After all, Gohanks hasn't been given many forms since he made his Super Dragon Ball Heroes debut. As it stands, Gohanks (Xeno) debuted during the Dark Empire saga of Dragon Ball Heroes before appearing in the Super Namekian saga. Now, the character has popped on over to the Prison Planet saga, and the fusion got his first Super Saiyan form to celebrate.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

"Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?"

