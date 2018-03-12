‘Dragon Ball’ 20th Movie Reveals First Poster

It looks like a surprise is coming for the Dragon Ball fandom today. After a long wait, fans appear to have gotten their first-look at the franchise’s next movie. Thanks to Yonkou Productions, the first key visual for Dragon Ball‘s 20th film just dropped, and you can check it out below.

So far, there is no word on when the visual will be revealed via Shueisha, but fans have been eager to learn more about the movie since it was first announced. Dragon Ball‘s upcoming movie was announced last December at Jump Festa in Japan, and very few details about it were released at first. The folks at Toei Animation teased the film’s focus on the Saiyan race, leading plenty to believe that Goku would not be a part of the movie. However, this key visual seems to combat such a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku is front-and-center in this poster, so there is a very good chance the Saiyan will step in as the film’s lead. Fans are already speculating whether the hero may be used to tell the full history of the Saiyans, and Goku could even help introduce the first Super Saiyan God to fans. After all, Goku did tap into Yamoshi’s power when he underwent the Super Saiyan God ritual before his climatic battle with Beerus. Fans would not put it above Dragon Ball to use a mystical spiritual journey to give fans a history lesson about the alien race.

Dragon Ball 20th Movie opens 14th December 2018 pic.twitter.com/CNQNeUKPKz — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 12, 2018

The poster also confirms the exact release date for the movie. Dragon Ball‘s 20th movie will go live in Japan on Friday, December 14. The film will help usher out a very successful year for the franchise. Dragon Ball Super may be ending this month, but the anime’s current arc has been a much-hyped one by fans. With this feature film rounding out the year, fans are hopeful Toei Animation and Shueisha will consider expanding the franchise with more anime projects even after Dragon Ball Super ends.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!