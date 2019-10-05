Dragon Ball Actor Vic Mignogna’s Lawsuits Against Co-Stars, Funimation Dismissed

Earlier this year, Funimation cut ties with voice actor Vic Mignogna, who’s last major role with company was in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Citing investigations into harassment claims surrounding the actor, Funimation removed Mignogna from projects he was a part of at the time and moved to replace him with new actors. Following this fallout, Mignogna filed a defamation lawsuit against Funimation and several former colleagues in the industry that had spoke out about the harassment claims and surrounding controversy. Taking this lawsuit to the Texas District Court, the lawsuit has now been dismissed.

According to a report from Dallas News, Texas State District Judge John Chupp dismissed the remaining claims in the defamation lawsuit Mignogna filed in last April against Funimation, two of his former colleagues and the fiancé of one of the women after mediation efforts failed to reach a resolution.

As noted in the report, this latest dismissal brings the total dismissed claims to 17 as “as Chupp already had dismissed 12 of the claims, which included defamation, tortious interference and conspiracy during an early September hearing.” Dallas News’ Sharon Grigsby reports that Chupp had hoped mediation would prove successful following their meeting on September 17.

As the transcript notes, “This is real life stuff. This isn’t an anime cartoon or something like that. And I don’t know if people can distinguish between the two.” Teling the lawyers,”Y’all may owe a duty to this community, since y’all’s clients are a part of it, to try to get this case worked out.”

According to the report, Mignogna’s lawsuit cited Funimation, voice actors Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial, and Rial’s fiance’, Ron Toye as conspirators looking to ruin Mignogna’s career. The hearing for the case on September 6th resulted in District Judge Chupp dismissing all claims against Marchi, and “all except defamation against Funimation and all except defamation and conspiracy against Rial and Toye.” But this newest ruling dismissed the remaining claims.

This battle between Mignogna and the voice acting community goes far beyond the courtroom as the news of allegations and lawsuits earlier this year resulted in hashtags and social media wars in support for and against Mignogna. Funimation responded to the lawsuit with 14 defenses against Mignogna’s claims, and have not made any significant public comment on the matter beyond their statement on their cutting ties with the actor initially:

“Everyone, we wanted to give you an update on the Vic Mignogna situation. Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions. Part of our core mission is to celebrate the diversity of the anime community and to share our love for this genre and its positive impact on all. We do not condone any kind of harassment or threatening behavior being directed at anyone.”

