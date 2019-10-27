Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Cool Genderbent Spin to Android 17

While Android 17 was a quick fan favorite when he and his sister Android 18 were introduced in Dragon Ball Z, 17 did not last as long as 18 did in the original series. He was quickly pushed to the side, and never quite recovered until his sudden return in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power. Although he did get a brief return in Dragon Ball GT as Super Android 17, his run in the Tournament of Power thankfully served as a great reminder of why 17 was such a big hit in the first place. But the character has always been a popular choice for cosplay.

Cosplay artist igui.chan (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a particularly fun take on the character than imagines what Android 17 would look like if he were a female character instead. Not much from the original look changes, but it seems like 17 would share a lot more clothing similarities with Android 18. Check it out:

Android 17 has been a particularly notable character in recent years due to his MVP status of the Tournament of Power. Not only did 17 provide some of the major strategies that helped the seventh universe defeat fighters from the third and fourth universes, but his sacrifice against Jiren bought Goku and Vegeta enough time to mount a counter attack. This was a great showcase for a character who had not played any kind of significant role in the series since his death in the Android arc, and quickly brought him back to the forefront.

With how much, and how quickly, 17 has been rebuilt as one of the key characters in the series, he’s definitely one of the fighters that will hopefully return to the franchise in a later arc. As the current Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc involves a killer new android and a main villain that devours ki to get stronger, 17 sure would be a key addition right now.

