This Artsy ‘Dragon Ball’ Cosplay Puts Eye-Catching Spin on Android 18

Of the many Dragon Ball characters fans have loved to bring to life with cosplay, one of the most popular choices is Android 18. With as many takes the character has had it can be tough to breathe new lift into the design.

One fan did just that in a surprisingly eye-catching way with an artsy, body paint styled take on Android 18. Check it out here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by Dragon Ball Super fans online, this body paint styled Android 18 has gotten a ton of attention from fans. Though there’s unfortunately no credit available for the cosplay artist in question, she should be commended for her bravery and boldness for pulling off such a look at a convention.

With as many looks Android 18 has had over the extent of the Dragon Ball franchise there have been many options for cosplay artists to take when interpreting the character in the real world. But even with all of those options, this body paint take is a complete surprise as this artist proves there’s still new ways to bring Android 18 to life through cosplay.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!