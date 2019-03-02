‘Dragon Ball’ Teases “Legendary” Announcement

The Dragon Ball franchise is in the midst of one of its strongest years ever as 2018 provided huge break out projects, and 2019 promises even more. That makes Funimation and Toei Animation’s recent teases all the more intriguing.

Toei Animation and Funimation took to Twitter recently to tease that “something legendary is coming” from the Dragon Ball franchise. Check out the mysterious teases below.

Something legendary is coming… pic.twitter.com/S1InFLdEM0 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 1, 2019

On March 1, Funimation tweeted a photo of the Four Star Dragon Ball along with the caption “Something legendary is coming…” This was peculiar on its own, but a minute later Toei Animation shared a photo of the Three Star Dragon Ball with the same caption. Though there’s no clue as to what this “legendary” announcement will entail, fans are absolutely curious as to what this may be.

Current theories around the announcement put the four and three star images in a new light as they suspect that something is being teased for either March 4 (3/4) or April 3 (4/3). There are also theories that this could be an announcement related to the upcoming 35th Anniversary celebration of the original Dragon Ball manga’s release. Other theories even have fans hoping that the next era of the Dragon Ball anime will be announced.

Either way, fans will soon find out what Toei Animation and Funimation are teasing for the Dragon Ball franchise. They have “legendary” hopes that hopefully won’t be dashed.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

