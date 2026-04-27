11 Years Later, A Major Shonen Jump Series Is Going to End

It seems like Shonen Jump is set to lose another major series its last as a new report claims that Black Clover is indeed going to be ending after 11 years. Black Clover has been fast approaching its grand finale over the last year, and has even been getting into a series of “Super Climax” updates for the last few months in particular. With the final fight against Lucius Zogratis wrapping up earlier this January, it had seemed all but certain that the series was going to end. But fans were hoping that it wouldn’t be ending yet.

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That no longer seems to be the case as a new listing spotted by @WSJ_manga on X reveals that Black Clover is set to end with the release of Chapter 392 coming on May 1st in Japan with the Spring 2026 issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. This was something teased previously with the reveal of a , and it seems like the series really is going to end. So fans need to get ready with the official drop just in case.

Black Clover to End With Chapter 392 According to Report

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover will be returning to the Spring 2026 issue of Shueisha’s jump GIGA magazine on May 1st in Japan, and it will be featuring three chapters. This was already a big deal on its own, but at the same time fans had suspected the ending was coming because it was also announced that the issue would include a special interview with series creator Yuki Tabata and Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara. This is something that usually accompanies a major milestone, but fans were secretly hoping that it didn’t mean the actual finale was coming.

The ending for the series seemed to be all but certain after the end of the final major fight. But with three chapters to essentially work through what is presumably the epilogue for the series on a whole, Yuki Tabata has time to flesh out some of the lingering stories that are still floating around. There are a few couples and potential relationships that fans are hoping to see, and that could happen with these final chapters hitting soon.

How Will Black Clover End?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With Black Clover reaching its end after 11 years with this new report, it also raises the question of just how the series will actually end. Black Clover first began with Asta declaring his dream of becoming the Wizard King in the future, and each fight and victory has brought him closer to somehow making that all happen. All the while, Yuno has also been rising in notoriety in the Clover Kingdom through the final fight against the Paladins as well.

Asta and Yuno need to settle their longstanding rivalry to finally determine which of the two is better fit to become the Wizard King. There are a few issues that could get in the way of that, however, as following the fight with Lucius, the Clover Kingdom is in an immediate need of a new Wizard King. Whether they get crowned immediately or after some kind of time skip, fans need to see one of them accomplish their dream in order to make it a more fulfilling ending.

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HT – @WSJ_manga on X