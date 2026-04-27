3 Arcs One Piece Needs After Elbaph To Conclude The Story

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece has long entered its Final Saga, but it’s nowhere near its ending yet. The current arc takes the Straw Hat Pirates all the way to the Elbaph, an isolated island in the New World where the Giants live. The story takes an unexpected turn when the Holy Knights attack the island using underhanded tactics. It doesn’t take long for the Straw Hat Pirates and the others to join the fight as they defend the island. As the fight escalates and the Holy Knights appear to be on the losing end, Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world, arrives on the island, which goes to show how desperate he is.

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Imu’s powers are second to none, and he appears to be unstoppable. However, even after Elbaph ends, the Straw Hats still have a long journey ahead of them. The story has yet to answer some of the major questions about the Void Century, and most of the answers will be revealed when the Straw Hats arrive on Laugh Tale. While there’s no official confirmation on how many arcs One Piece will have after Elbaph, the story can’t end without these three.

3) Lodestar Island

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

This is the last island recorded on the map and the place that can be reached through a conventional log pose. The Straw Hats only have to find one more road Poneglyph before they head towards Laugh Tale. However, they still have to travel to Lodestar, an island that carries a lot of secrets about the Poneglyphs and the civilization that created them.

The Roger Pirates were the first group to travel all the way there, which is how Gol D. Roger knew that his journey was far from over. After leaving Lodestar, he looked for a way to reach the real last island that has been hidden from the world.

2) Laugh Tale

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Luffy can never become the Pirate King if he doesn’t make it to Laugh Tale. Not only that, but the island holds all the secrets about the past and a message from Joyboy for the future generation. Additionally, something on the island made the Roger Pirates laugh, which is how it got its name.

The story has long since entered its Final Saga, and there’s still not enough information about Laugh Tale. Even if Oden’s backstory featured his journey to the last island, not even a glimpse could be shown.

1) Final War

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Luffy’s true dream lies beyond becoming a Pirate King, so it’s pretty clear that the journey will continue even after reaching Laugh Tale. The world is heading towards a major change, and soon it will be engulfed by the flames of war. The sparks have already been ignited, and everyone in the world, Marines, Pirates, and the Revolutionary Army, everyone will have major roles to play in the war.

It will also change the world as we know it and explain the role Nika is meant to play. The war has been foreshadowed since the Marineford Saga and the series can only end after the war is over.

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