‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Responds to Anime’s Censorship Debate With Perfect Sketch

The recent Blu-ray of the Dragon Ball Z film, Bio-Broly, in Japan was the center of attention due to a strange change in which it censored one of Trunks’ rude gestures for the re-release without any real explanation as to why.

One popular Dragon Ball illustrator responded to the debate with a pretty perfect sketch highlighting just how Bulma’s been known to do the same in the past. You can check it out below.

dragongarowLEE, who’s now officially part of the Dragon Ball franchise with the release of Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha, shared a sketch depicting Bulma chastising Trunks for sticking his middle finger up, which is a reference to the gesture that got edited in Bio-Broly‘s re-release.

The sketch depicts Bulma saying, “Trunks, you can’t go giving people the middle finger” and while Trunks is at a loss for words, Emperor Pilaf is off to side and remembering a time he saw Bulma doing the same. All he has to say is “I’m pretty sure he learned that from his parents…”

During Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly, Trunks and Goten fight off against Bio-Broly and in this particular scene Trunks taunts him. In the original, he does so by sticking his middle finger up (which is a notably rude gesture), but it’s been edited in the re-release. Instead, the middle finger has been erased and Trunks simply raises his fist toward Broly.

You can see the differences in the following Tweet from user @nappasan:

