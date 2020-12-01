Dragon Ball Fan Celebrates Holidays with Spirit Bomb Tree Topper

✖

As the holiday season marches forward, you expect to see certain things pop up around your neighborhood. Bright lights, inflatable Minions, and fire pits are out in full force these days. Of course, there are plenty who also make sure their Christmas trees are up for the neighbors to see, and one fan has truly nailed their holiday decor with a little help from Son Goku.

Over on Reddit, one user nabbed the attention of Dragon Ball fans online. It was there the fans posted a photo of their first-ever adult tree, and they decided to do up the decor with some familiar Saiyans.

You can check out the tree and its Dragon Ball topper above, so be ready to jot down notes! As you can see, the fan nestled an action figure of Goku into the tree, and they posed the figure so his arms are to the sky. His dead-set gaze makes Goku one of the fiercest ornaments ever, but that isn't the whole story.

The user managed to secure a mood light to the top of their tree using some wire. The light can change colors, so it was set to a light blue. As you can tell, the set-up makes it look like Goku is launching a massive Spirit Bomb, so we can only applaud this fan for their holiday creativity.

This DIY decor has made this Christmas tree one of a kind, but Dragon Ball fans can try to recreate the look if they'd like. All it takes is a bit of ingenuity and patience. With enough wire, you can make just about anything a tree ornament, so there is nothing stopping you from putting, say, Freiza on the tree this year!

Do you like to celebrate the holidays in any nerdy way? Has this topper piqued your interest in a Dragon Ball tree? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.