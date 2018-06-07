Did ’Dragon Ball’ Finally Reveal The Evil Saiyan’s Name?

When you think of the Saiyan race, guys like Son Goku and Vegeta come to mind. While the latter might started out as a villain, the pair have become examples of how Saiyans can be heroes, but not every warrior is like that. For instance, take the Evil Saiyan that is slated to star in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime.

Yeah, that guy is a baddie through and through, but he might not be as mysterious as we thought.

Over on social media, a report from a supposed magazine leak has the Dragon Ball fandom butting heads. It looks like a name for the unnamed Evil Saiyan as dropped, and it fits the theme Akira Toriyama set up years ago.

According to DBReduxTDC, Dragon Ball Heroes plans on naming the Evil Saiyan after a familiar veggie. The guy’s name is be touted as Cumber (Kanba) for the moment, but the pun may vary in spelling. Just like his Saiyan predecessors, the Evil Saiyan will be named after vegetables.

Of course, fans can see how Dragon Ball has kept this name theme going. Saiyan names are always based on veggies with Kakarot being tied to carrots. Vegeta riffs off vegetables, Raditz is big on radishes, and Nappa must love cabbage. As for Broly, Caulifla, and Kale — well, you can see where this is going.

For now, fans are waiting to see how true this report proves to be, but it’s about time fans learned the guy’s name for real. The character was introduced in the “Prison Planet” arc as he was wished into existence by Fu. His power is so off-the-charts that Goku and Vegeta didn’t try to mess around with him. In the manga, they went right into Super Saiyan Blue to attack, and his shadowy attacks are unlike those seen with other Saiyans. So, it is up to you to decide whether his cucumber-esque name fits.

Need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the show’s translated synopsis below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

What do you make of this villain’s reported name? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!