Dragon Ball Art Turns Freeza a Life-Life Nightmare

✖

Dragon Ball has turned Freeza into one of its main villains, and the villain secured that spot by sheer force of will. Time after time, the baddie has reared his mug to give Goku grief at the worst time, and his look has become an iconic one over the years. That is why fans love to give their own spin on the tyrant, and comic artist Dave Rapoza did so recently with his own terrifying take.

The piece was shared over on Twitter with fans, and the comics take on Freeza grabbed attention right away. After all, Rapoza did an amazing job with the villain and his real-life counterpart. The digital artwork gives a more realistic take on Freeza, and it is the stuff of nightmares.

Of course, all of Freeza looks canon accurate here from his ears to his coloring and more. The villain is even rocking some red eyes to our immense terror, and he seems poised to fight anyone foolish enough to step to him. Of course, Goku is that sort of guy, so we know the Saiyan would be all too happy to bash this version of Freeza.

Over the years, a number of artists have given their spin on Freeza in real life, but it goes without saying that this is one of the best. It is difficult to imagine how the Dragon Ball villain could look realistically, but Rapoza has managed to give fans a solid example. And as it turns out, Freeza looks horrifying no matter what medium he's brought into.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball makeover? Do you think this look suits Freeza? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.